Kareena Kapoor, 5 Months Pregnant, Gets A 'Maalish' From Mom Babita. See Pic

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlights Kareena Kapoor posted a photo on Friday

The photo features her mom Babita Kapoor

Kareena's BFF Amrita Arora and cousin Riddhima reacted to her post

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor took out some time from her busy schedule to relax with her mom Babita Kapoor at her home on Friday. The actress, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, posted a picture of herself and her mother Babita Kapoor and needless to say, Kareena's baby bump stole the show. In the picture, Babita Kapoor can be seen giving her daughter a "maalish." Kareena Kapoor's expression in the photo is epic. "Maa ke haath ka... maalish," the actress captioned her post. Kareena's BFF Amrita Arora and cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped heart icons in the comments section of her post.

Check out Kareena Kapoor's post here:

Kareena Kapoor, a couple of days ago, shared a video from her work diaries. She recently shot a commercial with her sister Karisma Kapoor. "Double trouble. #SisterSquad," Kareena wrote in her post.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are already parents to a son named Taimur. He will soon celebrate his 4th birthday.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor is known for her performances in films like Jab We Met, Ra.One, Tashan, Good Newwz, 3 Idiots, Heroine, Aitraaz, Kurbaan, Talaash, Asoka, Bodyguard, Omkara and Veere Di Wedding among others. She was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which also featured late actor Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepak Dobriyal.

The actress will next be seen in Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Lal Singh Chaddha, in which she will share screen space with Aamir Khan. Both Lal Singh Chaddha and Takht are slated to release on Christmas next year.