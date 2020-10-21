Mom-To-Be Kareena Kapoor's Current Mood Summed Up In A Pic

Kareena Kapoor shared this selfie. (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor, who recently wrapped the shoot of the film Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan, is "excited to go home" and that clearly reflects on her latest Instagram post. The 40-year-old actress, who is expecting her second child with husband and actor Saif Ali Khan, shared a happy picture of herself on the photograph sharing application on Wednesday. The close-up shot features Kareena pouting for the camera. The actress looks stunning as ever in the selfie sans make-up, especially with her pregnancy glow. She captioned her post:"Just pouting away... Excited to go home." Just like us, Kareena's Instafam also loved her picture and the comments on her post are proof. Fans filled up her post with heart emojis. Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor commented: "Hurry back. I have missed you."

Kareena, who finished shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha, posted a picture from the sets of the film last week and she wrote: "And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... Tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures of course."

Other than Laal Singh Chaddha, the actress will also be seen in Karan Johar's period drama Takht. She was last seen in the hit film Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan, Ranvir Shorey and Dimple Kapadia.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who got married in the year 2012 and welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan in 2016, shared the pregnancy news in August this year. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," said Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, in a joint statement.