Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan Redefine Love In Pic Shared By Soha

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, busy celebrating their wedding anniversary today, received a delightful greeting from Soha Ali Khan. On Instagram, Soha shared a photo of her brother Saif and Kareena, which appears to be a selfie clicked by the couple at the Pataudi Palace. Kareena and Saif, along with their son Taimur, appear to be staying at the Pataudi Palace, from where Kareena has been sharing photos from the past couple of weeks. Kareena is pregnant with her second baby and she's in her fifth month of pregnancy. "You two... Happy anniversary, Kareena and Bhai. Love always," Soha Ali Khan wrote in her post.

Here's how Soha wished Kareena and Saif on their anniversary.

Meanwhile, Kareena shared this adorable anniversary wish for Saif on Instagram, revealing the secret to their "happy marriage" and it involves food. "Once upon a time there was a girl named Bebo and a boy named Saifu. They both loved spaghetti and wine... and lived happily ever after. Now you guys know the key to a happy marriage. On that note, happy anniversary SAKP... here's to eternity and beyond."

Kareena and Saif's son Taimur will celebrate his fourth birthday in December this year. He is elder to Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter by nine months. Kareena and Saif announced their second pregnancy in August, with this statement: "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support."

Kareena just wrapped the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha, in which she co-stars with Aamir Khan. The film is expected to hit screens next year.