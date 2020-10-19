Peek-A-Boo: Pregnant Kareena Kapoor's Mondays Are As 'Happy' As She

Kareena Kapoor in a still from the video. (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlights "Happy Monday," wrote Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor posted a video from her vanity van

She can be seen smiling in the video

If only our Mondays looked as great as Kareena Kapoor's. This is the first thought we had after looking at mom-to-be Kareena's latest Instagram post. The actress, who is expecting her second child with husband and actor Saif Ali Khan, shared a happy boomerang on her Instagram profile on Monday afternoon. Kareena, dressed in a white shirt and an off-white skirt, can be seen flashing an ear-to-ear grin in the brief video as she peeps from her vanity van. She perfectly summed up the mood of the picture and wrote: "Now you see me... Now you don't. Happy Monday."

Check out Kareena Kapoor's post here:

Kareena Kapoor has been actively working during her pregnancy. The actress often shares pictures from photoshoots that she does. Last week, Kareena finished shooting for her forthcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan. After the film's wrap, she posted a picture from the sets of the film and she wrote: "And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... Tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures of course."

Here are some posts from Kareena Kapoor's photoshoots:

Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan shared the big news of their pregnancy in August, this year. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," the couple said in a joint statement. The couple got married in the year 2012 and welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan in 2016.