'Till We Cross Paths Again:' Kareena Kapoor To Laal Singh Chaddha Co-Star Aamir Khan

Kudos to Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan for wrapping the final schedule of their forthcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Sharing a picture of herself along with her co-star Aamir Khan from the sets of the film, Kareena Kapoor wrote: "And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha." In her post, Kareena described the experience of shooting for the film as "tough times," referring to filming during her pregnancy and the coronavirus pandemic. She wrote: "Tough times... The pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures of course." She thanked her co-star Aamir Khan, with whom she has earlier worked with in the 2009 film 3 Idiots. "Thank you Aamir Khan and Advait Chandan (the film's director) for an intense yet poignant journey... Thank you to my most wonderful team and the entire crew." She signed off the post saying, "Till we cross paths again."

In the picture, Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan, dressed in traditional outfits, can be seen flashing ear-to-ear-grins as they pose together, with a field in the backdrop. Take a look at Kareena Kapoor's post here:

Laal Singh Chaddha has been shot across a variety of locations including Turkey, Amritsar, Himachal Pradesh, and New Delhi. It is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump, which featured Tom Hanks in the lead role. The film has been directed by Secret Superstar director Advait Chandan. Laal Singh Chaddha has been co-produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

Speaking of the project earlier, Aamir Khan, during an interview with news agency PTI, said, "I have always loved Forrest Gump as a script. It is a wonderful story about this character. It is a life affirming story. It is a feel good film. It is a film for the whole family."

The film, which was slated to release on Christmas this year, is now scheduled to release on Christmas 2021.