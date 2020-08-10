Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha Will Still Release At Christmas - Just Not This One

Laal Singh Chaddha: A promotional poster of the film. (Image courtesy: _aamirkhan)

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which was earlier scheduled to release on Christmas this year, got a new release date on Monday. The Advait Chandan-directed film, which is the Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump, will now be releasing on Christmas next year i.e. December 25, 2021. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the new release date of Laal Singh Chaddha on social media and wrote: "Laal Singh Chaddha - starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor - will now release on Christmas 2021... Co-stars Mona Singh... Directed by Advait Chandan... Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Viacom18 Studios." Laal Singh Chaddha is written by Atul Kulkarni.

With Laal Singh Chaddha's new release date, Christmas this year is booked for Ranveer Singh-starrer sports biopic '83. The film, based on India's World Cup win in 1983, features Ranveer as skipper Kapil Dev. Earlier, to avoid box office clash with Laal Singh Chaddha, Akshay Kumar postponed his film Bachchan Pandey for a January 2021 release. Bachchan Pandey was initially scheduled to release on Christmas this year.

The new release date of Laal Singh Chaddha now clashes with Karan Johar's Takht, which will also feature Kareena Kapoor. The film will release on December 24 next year. Takht will also star Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Aamir Khan was recently photographed in Turkey, where he is currently shooting Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor resumed the shoot after the lockdown break. Before the nationwide lockdown was imposed, Aamir was pictured filming Laal Singh Chaddha in Himachal Pradesh and Amritsar.

The original film - Forrest Gump - is an American comedy-drama based on the 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom. The story showcases the life of Forrest Gump - the titular character played by Tom Hanks - who witnesses several historical events of the United States in the 20th century. Forrest Gump was directed by Robert Zemeckis and also featured Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Sally Field and Mykelti Williamson.

Aamir Khan announced the film last year on his birthday. During an interview with news agency PTI, he had revealed his plan to lose 20 kilos to prepare for the role. "I have to lose weight. I will be losing 20 kilos. I have to be lean and slim," he had told PTI last year.