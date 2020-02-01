Takht: Karan Johar's Film To Release On This Date

Karan Johar shared this photo. (Image courtesy: karanjohar)

Karan Johar's much-anticipated historical drama Takht will open in theatres on December 24 next year i.e Christmas 2021. Yes, it's official! The filmmaker announced the news on social media by sharing a teaser of the film, which will feature Kareena Kapoor, Ali Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles. Karan Johar tweeted: "Presenting #Takht. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. Screenplay by Sumit Roy. Starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Releasing Christmas, December 24, 2021." Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor also shared the same teaser on their social media profile.

In a separate post, Karan Johar also stated that the film will go on floors in March this year.

Take a look:

Takht is Karan Johar's first film as a director after his 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Also, this is KJo's first attempt to make a period drama. The film will showcase the relationship between Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shukoh, a character that will reportedly be played by Ranveer Singh. Anil Kapoor will reportedly play Shahjahan in the film.

Previously, Karan Johar opened up about making larger-than-life films and said: "I made that kind of films because I was raised in a certain atmosphere and there was also an aspiration that was attached to my way of thinking," reported news agency PTI.

Other than Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Karan Johar has also directed Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name Is Khan to name a few.