Karan Johar Busts A Takht Rumour, Slams 'Baseless' Reports

Karan Johar, whose much talked about film Takht is yet to go on floors, dismissed a rumour with a sternly worded tweet on Wednesday. The 47-year-old filmmaker clarified that recent speculation about the acquisition of Takht is untrue. "News articles and speculations making the rounds about the acquisition of Takht are baseless and untrue! I would request media houses to focus on more relevant and critical issues that plague our country and refrain from incorrect reportage," read KJo's tweet. Karan Johar's statement arrived within an hour of certain media reports stating that Dharma Productions has collaborated with Bhushan Kumar's T-Series for Takht. The reports also stated that the speculated collaboration happened after Fox Star Studios reportedly pulled out of the project.

News articles and speculations making the rounds about the acquisition of #TAKHT are baseless and untrue! I would request media houses to focus on more relevant and critical issues that plague our country and refrain from incorrect reportage! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 1, 2020

A Bollywood Hungama report on Wednesday afternoon stated that KJo reportedly was in talks with South production company LYCA Productions "but the two could not reach a common ground and the deal was called off." The report also pointed out that this could have been Dharma and T-Series' first collaboration and added: "Karan has been trying to get a studio partner on board since it's a big budget film and requires constant inflow of money."

Takht has been conceptualised as period drama set during Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's reign and will be a fictional onscreen adaptation of the power battle between Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shukoh (also known as Dara Shikoh). The ensemble cast of the period piece includes Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

Earlier this year, Karan Johar revealed that photo shoots for the film was to take place in March but all production has been halted in light of the coronavirus outbreak. Karan Johar has locked December 24, 2021 for Takht's release.