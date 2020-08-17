Viral Pics From Aamir Khan's Meeting With Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan

Aamir Khan with Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan. (Image courtesy: EmineErdogan)

Highlights "I had the great pleasure of meeting Aamir Khan," she tweeted

Aamir Khan has filmed parts of Laal Singh Chaddha in Turkey

He was mobbed by his fans when he arrived in Turkey

Actor Aamir Khan and the Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan found a spot on the list of trends after pictures of their meeting in Turkey went viral - not entirely in a good way. Aamir Khan is trending furiously on Twitter which is none too happy about the meeting because of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan's remarks about Kashmir during his address in Pakistan's parliament. Aamir, who is unlikely to respond to the trolling, took the shooting of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha to Turkey, where he met Emine Erdogan - the pictures of which meeting she shared on her official Twitter handle. Emine Erdogan described Aamir Khan as "the world-renowned Indian actor" and wrote that she's "looking forward" to watching his film.

Emine Erdogan tweeted: "I had the great pleasure of meeting Aamir Khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie Laal Singh Chaddha in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it!"

I had the great pleasure of meeting @aamir_khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it! pic.twitter.com/3rSCMmAOMW — Emine Erdogan (@EmineErdogan) August 15, 2020

Earlier this month, when Aamir Khan arrived to shoot in Turkey, he was mobbed by a group of fans. Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is the second film - after Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom - to shoot at an international location since film productions were stopped because of the lockdown.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump and it also features Kareena Kapoor. Speaking about Forrest Gump, Aamir Khan earlier told news agency PTI: "I have always loved Forrest Gump as a script. It is a wonderful story about this character. It is a life affirming story. It is a feel good film. It is a film for the whole family."

Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan (Secret Superstar) and it is slated for Christmas 2021 release.