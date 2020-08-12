Viral: Aamir Khan, Shooting Laal Singh Chaddha In Turkey, Gets Mobbed By Fans

Aamir Khan in a still from the video. (courtesy: aceofhindostan)

Aamir Khan, who is currently busy with the Turkey schedule of his forthcoming project Laal Singh Chaddha, occupied a spot on the list of trends after a video of him getting mobbed by fans surfaced on social media. Several fan pages dedicated to the actor on social media, posted videos where a bespectacled Aamir Khan, wearing a mask, could be seen making his way to the car as a group of fans surrounded him in Turkey. For the uninitiated, Laal Singh Chaddha is the second film to shoot at an international location since productions were stopped because of the lockdown. The first is Akshay Kumar-led Bell Bottom, which is being shot in London.

Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of the 1994 classic Forrest Gump, which featured Tom Hanks in the lead role. The film is being directed by Advait Chandan. Laal Singh Chaddha is collaboratively being produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. The film, which was slated to release on Christmas this year, is now scheduled to release on Christmas 2021. Sharing an update of the film, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted:"Laal Singh Chaddha - starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor - will now release on Christmas 2021."

In Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan will be seen sharing screen space with his 3 Idiots co-stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh. During an interview with news agency PTI earlier, the Lagaan actor spoke about why he decided to make a remake of Forrest Gump and said, "I have always loved Forrest Gump as a script. It is a wonderful story about this character. It is a life affirming story. It is a feel good film. It is a film for the whole family."