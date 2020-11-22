Just A Pic Of Tara Sutaria Soaking Up The Sun In Maldives

Tara Sutaria shared this photo. (Image courtesy: tarasutaria)

Tara Sutaria, who returned to Mumbai on Saturday from Maldives, added a new picture to her vacation diaries on Instagram. The actress had flown to Maldives right before her 25th birthday with rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain. In her latest post, Tara Sutaria can be seen soaking up the sun in front of the resort she was staying in. She looks stunning in a printed monokini. The beautiful view in the backdrop made the photo more mesmerising. Tara Sutaria shared the photo with a beach and a sun icon. Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain (cousin of Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor) were photographed at the Mumbai airport on Saturday.

Check out Tara Sutaria's latest picture from her Maldives vacation here:

Aadar Jain also shared a few pictures of himself enjoying the scenic view of Maldives. On his post, Tara Sutaria commented: "Views" with a heart eye emoji.

Tara Sutaria has filled her Instagram feed with some stunning pictures from her holiday. On her birthday (November 19), the actress posted a breathtaking picture of herself posing at her holiday stay. Tara can be seen wearing an orange bikini in the photo, sharing which she wrote: "Beach/Birthday baby."

Meanwhile, also check out the actress' sun-kissed selfie from Maldives:

In terms of work, Tara Sutaria made her Bollywood debut with the 2019 romantic drama Student Of The Year 2, which also starred Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. She was last seen in the romantic action Marjaavaan, where she shared screen space with Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh. Tara's upcoming project is Milan Luthria's romantic action Tadap.