Sun-Kissed In Maldives: Tara Sutaria And Aadar Jain Are Having A Blast

For those looking for Tara Sutaria, you can find her in the Maldives, soaking up the sun, enjoying the sea and the sand. The 25-year-old actress is in the beach destination with her rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain (Ranbir Kapoor's cousin). While Tara and Aadar have carefully avoided sharing photos of them together from their vacation, they are filling up their Instagram with similar photos. Tara Sutaria, who just celebrated her 25th birthday on Thursday, checked in on Instagram with a sun-kissed selfie and captioned it: "The sweetness of doing nothing."

Meanwhile, Aadar Jain shared a photo of himself getting a good dose of Vitamin D and wrote: "Days like this."

Here's how the "beach baby" embraced her 25th birthday:

Aadar Jain too added one more entry to their Maldives album:

Tara Sutaria flew into the Maldives just ahead of her 25th birthday. She celebrated her special day in the company of her favourite person. Aadar Jain made Tara Sutaria's birthday all the more special with what appears to be a throwback photo and wrote: "Happy 25th Principessa."

Aadar Jain is Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's cousin. Since he started seeing Tara, the Student Of The Year 2 actress has been officially part of Kapoor get-togethers and family functions. Earlier this year, Tara and Aadar burnt up the dance floor with a couple performance at Aadar's brother Armaan Jain's wedding reception. Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain often trend for their mushy Instagram exchanges. In August, Tara was part of the Kapoor luncheon on Raksha Bandhan and so was actress Alia Bhatt, who is dating Ranbir Kapoor.