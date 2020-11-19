On 'Principessa' Tara Sutaria's Birthday, Rumoured Boyfriend Aadar Jain Shares An Adorable Post

Aadar Jain with Tara Sutaria. (Image courtesy: aadarjain)

Tara Sutaria rang in her 25th birthday on Thursday in the Maldives, where she is currently vacationing with rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain. On the actress' birthday, Aadar lit up Instagram by sharing an adorable post for his "principessa." He posted a stunning photo of themselves and captioned it: "Happy 25th, Principessa." In the picture, Tara Sutaria looks gorgeous in a white dress while Aadar Jain can be seen sporting a turtle neck t-shirt and a blazer which he paired with matching trousers. A couple of minutes after Aadar Jain shared the post, Tara Sutaria reacted to it with a loved-up comment. "Thank you my whole heart. Life is beautiful with you!" she commented with a black heart icon.

Take a look at Aadar Jain's birthday post for Tara Sutaria here:

Screenshot of Tara Sutaria's comment on Aadar Jain's post.

Aadar Jain has also been sharing glimpses of his Maldives vacation on his Instagram stories. One of his stories features Tara Sutaria enjoying the beauty of the Maldives and he described it as a "view to kill." Check them out here:

Screenshot of Aadar Jain's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Aadar Jain's Instagram story.

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain often trend on social media for their mushy Instagram exchanges. The duo have reportedly been dating since last year. Tara Sutaria has often been photographed with Aadar Jain at the Kapoors' fam-jams. Aadar is the cousin of Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

Both Aadar and Tara Sutaria even performed together at his brother Armaan Jain's wedding reception earlier this year.

In terms of work, Tara Sutaria made her Bollywood debut with the 2019 romantic drama Student Of The Year 2, which also starred Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. The film was a sequel to Karan Johar's 2012 film Student Of The Year. She was last seen in the romantic action Marjaavaan, where she shared screen space with Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh. Tara's upcoming project is Milan Luthria's romantic action Tadap. It is a remake of Telugu movie RX 100.