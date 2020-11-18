Tara Sutaria Is In The Maldives For Her Birthday And She's Not Alone

Tara Sutaria shared this image. (courtesy tarasutaria)

Tara Sutaria has just the perfect plan for her 25th birthday (on November 19).The actress flew to Maldives ahead of her birthday (going by her latest Instagram story). Tara posted an aerial shot of the island country on her Instagram story. She described it as "paradise." The Student Of The Year 2 actress wrote in her caption: "Hello again, paradise." Turns out, Tara Sutaria might not be alone in Maldives for her birthday. Tara's rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain also checked into Maldives recently and his Instagram stories are proof. Aadar wrote: "DND, Maldives ."

Check out Tara Sutaria's Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Tara Sutaria's Instagram story.

Here's what Aadar Jain posted:

Screenshot of Aadar Jain's Instagram story.

On Aadar Jain's 26th birthday this year, Tara Sutaria shared a special post for her boyfriend and wrote these words. "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person." Reacting to Tara's post, Aadar wrote: "I love you."

Reports of Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain's relationship started doing the rounds after they were photographed together at Malaika Arora's birthday party and Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash, last year. This year, Tara went as Aadar's date at his brother Armaan Jain's wedding festivities. She and Aadar even performed together at Armaan and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception, videos from which went viral on social media. The actress also joined Aadar's family for the Raksha Bandhan festivities this year.

Tara Sutaria, a singer and former Disney star, made her Bollywood debut with the 2019 romantic drama Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. She also featured in Marjaavaan and Masakali 2.0(both co-starring Sidharth Malhotra). Her next project is Milan Luthria's romantic action film Tadap.