No Confusion Here, Tara Sutaria Is Aadar Jain's 'Favourite.' Because, Love Is In The Air

Tara Sutaria's biggest cheerleader on Instagram is her boyfriend Aadar Jain. And hence, every time she posts a gorgeous selfie, you can most definitely spot an adorable comment from Aadar Jain. On Wednesday, Tara Sutaria was in the mood for Frank Sinatra and described her current state of mind with lyrics from the song That's Life. This made way for Aadar Jain to check in to Tara Sutaria's Instagram have a cute little exchange. "Favourite," he commented on the photo and she responded with the black heart emoji. For the uninitiated, Tara Sutaria sort of made it Instagram official with Aadar Jain on his birthday earlier this year.

Check out Tara Sutaria's photo and her cute little exchange with Aadar Jain here:

In August this year, Tara Sutaria made Aadar Jain's birthday super special with a loved up photo and a quote attributed to Beethoven. Addressing to Aadar Jain as his "favourite person," Tara wrote: "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person." Tara's sister Pia too wished Aadar Jain with a "Sutaria sandwich."

Aadar Jain is Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's cousin. Since he started seeing Tara, the Student Of The Year 2 actress has been officially part of Kapoor get-togethers and family functions. Earlier this year, Tara and Aadar burnt up the dance floor with a couple performance at Aadar's brother Armaan Jain's wedding reception.

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain often trend for their mushy Instagram exchanges. In August, Tara was part of the Kapoor luncheon on Raksha Bandhan and so was actress Alia Bhatt, who is dating Ranbir Kapoor.