The Internet Is Crushing On Tara Sutaria's Latest Instagram Post

Tara Sutaria lit up Instagram with a stunning picture of herself on Thursday. The actress, 24, posted a really pretty photo of herself and the Internet can't stop crushing on it. In the picture, Tara Sutaria can be seen sporting a high ponytail and channeling her inner model gracefully. She captioned her post: "Midnight Polaroids." Within minutes after she posted the picture, her fans flooded her post with comments like, "dreamy picture" and "epitome of real beauty." One of the users commented: "You are looking like a Hollywood actress" while another wrote: "Gorgeous eyes." Here's the photo we are talking about:

Tara Sutaria frequently occupies spots on the list of trends, courtesy her beach pictures and blasts from the past. She recently posted a photo of herself posing on the beach in a polka dot bikini. Take a look:

We just love the throwback photo of Tara Sutaria and her sister Pia that the actress shared in May. "We look like baby momos #AlwaysUpForCuddles," she captioned the post. Check it out here:

In terms of work, Tara Sutaria made her Bollywood debut with the 2019 romantic drama Student Of The Year 2, which also starred Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. The film was a sequel to Karan Johar's 2012 film Student Of The Year. She was last seen in the romantic action Marjaavaan, where she shared screen space with Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh. Tara's upcoming project is Milan Luthria's romantic action Tadap. It is a remake of Telugu movie RX 100 and it will mark the Bollywood debut of Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty.