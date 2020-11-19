Tara Sutaria, 25 Today, Celebrated Her Birthday Like This

Tara Sutaria shared this image. (courtesy tarasutaria)

Highlights Tara Sutaria is currently in Maldives

Her rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain has accompanied her to Maldives

Tara posted a picture from Maldives on Instagram

Tara Sutaria, who is currently in Maldives with her rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain, shared a stunning picture of herself on her Instagram profile on Thursday evening. The actress, who turned 25 today, flew to Maldives on her birthday eve for the celebrations. In the picture, the birthday girl can be seen wearing an orange bikini and a white cape of sorts as she poses near the blue waters of Maldives. Tara captioned her post: "Beach/Birthday Baby." The comments section of Tara's Instagram post was filled up with birthday greetings from her fans.

Without much ado, take a look at Tara Sutaria's post here:

On Tara's birthday, Aadar Jain shared a super cute wish on social media. He wrote: "Happy 25th, Principessa." The actress replied to Aadar's post with these words: "Thank you my whole heart. Life is beautiful with you." Check out the post here:

Tara frequently features in headlines for her relationship with actor Aadar Jain. Reports of Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain's relationship started doing the rounds after they were photographed together at Malaika Arora's birthday party and Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash, last year. This year, Tara went as Aadar's date at his brother Armaan Jain's wedding festivities. She and Aadar even performed together at Armaan and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception, videos from which went viral on social media.

Tara Sutaria, a singer and former Disney star, made her Bollywood debut with the 2019 romantic drama Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. She also featured in Marjaavaan and Masakali 2.0 (both co-starring Sidharth Malhotra). Her next project is Milan Luthria's romantic action film Tadap.