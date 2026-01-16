Tara Sutaria Reveals The Secret To Her Svelte Figure Is Portion Control

Tara Sutaria has been making headlines since her first look from Toxic: Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups was released on January 3, 2026. The actor will be playing Rebecca, but before you catch her in an action mode on the silver screen on March 19, 2026, she revealed the secret of her fitness.

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, the star opened up about what diet she follows, despite being a foodie, to stay fit. Not just that, she also shared a hack that allows her to keep up with her cravings without putting on extra kilograms.

Tara Sutaria Practises Portion Control

Tara Sutaria does not believe in starving to achieve a healthy body. In fact, when she hosts her friends and loved ones, she cooks a feast that includes roasted meat, salads, beverages, and desserts.

"I don't believe in depriving myself," she said. The Toxic actor indulges in all her favourite snacks, but does not go overboard. Unlike most of us, if she likes chips, she does not go emptying an entire packet.

"Balance and portion control are the keys. I enjoy what I love, just in moderation," she added. Might we just say that Tara Sutaria and Hrithik Roshan have cracked the code to relishing their favourite foods without any guilt.

"I always carry healthy snacks like almonds or fruits on set. They keep me going during long hours without feeling heavy," she added. For Tara, it is all about smart snacking rather than stuffing her face with empty calories.

Big Don'ts Listed On Tara Sutaria's Diet Chart

While Tara Sutaria does not believe in depriving herself of her favourite foods, there are still a few things that are never a part of her tablescapes. She prefers to eat fresh meals made with fresh ingredients.

Among big nos on her diet chart, "overly processed foods" rank at the top. "They don't make me feel good - I prefer things that taste real and fresh."

Tara Sutaria is watchful of what she eats, but that does not mean she avoids cheat days. She has a few cherished dishes that she calls guilty pleasures.

"Definitely desserts... I have a major sweet tooth! And I'll admit, I also reach for Red Rock Deli chips when I am craving something savoury. They are my way of indulging a little without going overboard. It's all about balance for me," the Toxic star said.

Take diet cues from Tara Sutaria to stay ahead of your New Year's resolution in 2026.

