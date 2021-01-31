Ananya Panday Is Clearly Still Dreaming Of Maldives. See Her Post

Ananya Panday in Maldives. (courtesy ananyapanday)

Highlights "I'm blue da ba dee da ba daa," wrote Ananya

She posted a throwback from Maldives

"Noooooo I want more," commented Shanaya Kapoor

Ananya Panday has her heart in Maldives. The actress, who ushered in 2021 in the island nation, has been sharing throwbacks from the place on her Instagram profile. On Saturday night, she delighted her Instafam by posting a video, in which she can be seen chilling in the blue waters of Maldives. She summed up her current state of mind in her caption and "promised" her Instafam that this is the last Maldives throwback that she is posting. "I'm blue da ba dee da ba daa. Promise this is the last Maldives post hehe," the actress captioned her post. Ananya's bestie Shanaya Kapoor, who made her Instagram debut recently, wrote: "Noooooo I want more." She added, "Can I post the jet ski one?"

Take a look at Ananya Panday's post here:

Earlier this week, Ananya posted a picture with her besties Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Nanda and she wrote: "Nothing really changes (except I don't bite Suhana's head anymore...Ok maybe I do sometimes."

ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

Ananya Panday welcomed 2021 in Maldives, where she was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter.

Ananya Panday, daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky and Bhavana Pandey, made her Bollywood debut in the year 2019 with Dharma Productions' Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Ananya also featured in Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. She has also signed an untitled film Shakun Batra film, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Her next project is Liger, opposite Vijay Deverakonda.