Don't Wake Taapsee Pannu Up, Ok? She Is Busy Dreaming Of Her Maldives Vacation

Taapsee Pannu left her heart in Maldives and her latest post clearly reveals that. The actress, who was in Maldives on a week-long vacation along with her sisters Shagun and Evania Pannu and her rumoured boyfriend Mathias Boe, shared a throwback from her holiday and we simply love it. Dressed in striped separates, the actress can be seen lying down on the beach, with her face covered with a hat. Her caption is perfectly in sync with the picture that she shared on Instagram on Wednesday and she captioned it: "Can atleast dream of still being there."

Coming back to reality, the actress shared a picture from the sets of her next film Haseen Dilruba a few days ago and she captioned it: "Last few days on Haseen Dilruba and that's my face when I have to roast my hair to straighten them every day." She added the hashtags #CurlyHairIssues, #LookChange and #StressfulStraight to her post.

After returning from Maldives, Taapsee Pannu shared a picture from her holiday and she wrote: "Looking back at it with all the love and joy. Getting back to the grind with rejuvenated energy, exotic tan lines and most importantly covid negative report. #WorkCalls #LightsCameraActionMode."

The actress has several projects lined-up such as Vinil Mathew's Haseen Dillruba (also starring Vikrant Massey), Aakash Bhatia's Looop Lapeta and Rahul Dholakia's Shabaash Mithu. Looop Lapeta, which will also feature Tahir Raj Bhasin, is the Hindi adaptation of the 1998 German hit Run Lola Run while Shabaash Mithu is based on the life of Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj.