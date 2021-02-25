Inside Shilpa Shetty's Maldives Vacation Album

Shilpa Shetty in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: theshilpashetty )

"Shut up and bounce" with Shilpa Shetty, it's vacation time. The actress, currently holidaying with her family at the beach destination, added a new post to her vacation album on Instagram and oh boy, she looks like a hunter "on the prowl" - of course a stylish one. In her latest post, which is a video, Shilpa Shetty can be seen walking on the beach in a leopard-print bikini. She completed her look with a pair of shade and a sun hat. "On the prowl," she wrote in the caption and added hashtags like #shutupandbounce #leopardprintlover #beachy #beachplease #lovelife #vacay #animalprint #gratitude #blessed and #barefootchic.

How excited it is to spot dolphins in Maldives? Ask Shilpa Shetty. The actress spilled her happiness onto Instagram after spotting beautiful dolphins while enjoying the island life with this post.

Shilpa Shetty is making memories in Maldives with husband Raj Kundra. He also has been sharing glimpses of their vacation on social media. "Sometimes I just wish I could freeze time...with my angel," he captioned one of the posts while sharing another, he wrote: "With the love of my life in paradise!"

In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma. She will also be seen in Hungama 2, co-starring Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash.