Shilpa Shetty Is 'Creating Waves' On Instagram, All The Way From Maldives

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are making memories in the Maldives and filling up Instagram with glimpses of their vacation. Shilpa has been sending her Instafam postcards from the beach destination every day and on Thursday, here's what she wrote: "Just felt like... creating some waves today." Shilpa also shared a glimpse of her holiday mood, summed up by the sun, the sea and the sand in her postcard. Chilling on the beach never looked more fabulous - Shilpa, sporting a printed bikini, can be seen soaking up the sun on the private beach of her Maldives resort. Shilpa's sister Shamita Shetty flooded the comments section with red hearts.

Here's how Shilpa Shetty is making Maldives look fabulous:

Earlier, Raj Kundra shared some stunning glimpses from their vacation diaries on Instagram and wrote: "With the love of my life in paradise!"

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty shared snippets of her holiday check list, which included being fabulous in chic resort wear and going dolphin spotting.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are parents to two kids - son Viaan and daughter Samisha, whom they welcomed in 2020. They recently celebrated her first birthday.

In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3. She is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma.