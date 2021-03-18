Bikini And Bathtub. Mandira Bedi Is Changing The Work Out Concept

Mandira Bedi shared this photo (courtesy mandirabedi)

Like we have said before, fitness enthusiast Mandira Bedi can work out anywhere and everywhere. This time, she picked the bathroom. In an Instagram video posted on Thursday, Mandira Bedi can be seen doing tricep dips, leaning on to a bathtub - yes folks, you read that right, a bathtub. And she ditched athleisure in favour of a bikini to work out this morning. "The Bathtub, the Bikini and the Banging workout," read a part of Mandira Bedi's caption. She also shared her exercise routine in the caption, which kind of looked like this: "A nice mix of lunge kicks, glute bridges, tricep dips and a decent sweaty calorie burn!" All in a bikini. As a PS note, she added: "Maine bhi bikini mein work out kiya!"

For all those struggling to make it to gym this week, here's your dose of motivation, courtesy Mandira Bedi:

Mandira Bedi's Instagram is filled with glimpses of her work out sessions at home, at the garden area, inside hotel rooms, on vacations and spots she found to sweat it out during the lockdown. Here are some of her posts:

Mandira Bedi marked her first day in the gym after the lockdown with this post: "And THIS is what a gym feels like.. after my last visit to one in March 2020. It was like going Dancing again!!! oh how I missed the machine and the vibe."

Mandira Bedi has featured in television shows like CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and is best-known for her titular role in Shanti. She has also hosted shows such as Fame Gurukul, Indian Idol Junior and India's Deadliest Roads.