Mandira Bedi Says She Talked To "A Counsellor" After Air India Plane Crash

Actor-host Mandira Bedi has said she reached out to a counsellor after she felt a lingering sadness in the aftermath of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

What's Happening

While the sadness wasn't "loud", the 53-year-old actor said it was there in the background taking a toll on her work and the time she spent with her children.

Mandira Bedi shared a video on her Instagram page on Monday, asking people not to shy away from asking for help when they feel anxious or off balance.

What Mandira Bedi Said About Feeling Low Since The Air India Crash

In the video, the actor says, "There's been this constant weight on my chest ever since the Ahmedabad plane crash. A kind of sadness that won't leave. It's not loud, but it's there in the background of everything. My work, my time with my kids."

"So, I decided to talk to someone. A counsellor, just to make sense of it all and not hold it all alone. If you're feeling the same way, anxious, low, off balance, please know this, you're not alone. It's okay to feel what you're feeling. It's more than okay to ask for help," he adds.

In the caption of her post, Mandira Bedi wrote, "Some feelings don't go away on their own. Sometimes, we need to talk it out.. to lighten what we've been carrying silently. That's what I'm doing. If you're feeling heavy too... I see you. #YouAreNotAlone #MentalHealthAwareness #ItHelpsToTalk #HealingInProgress."

About The Air India Crash

Air India's Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, operating a flight from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed soon after the take-off on June 12 (last Thursday). Out of the 242 people on board the plane, only one person survived.

The plane had crashed on a hostel of the BJ Medical College campus and another 29 persons, including five MBBS students, on the ground were killed.

In A Nutshell

Mandira Bedi, known for shows such as Shanti, Jamai Raja, and The Railway Men as well as films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and Dus Kahaniyaan, said she took the help of a counsellor to make sense of her feelings in the aftermath of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad last week. The actor also urged people to ask for professional help whenever they feel low or sad.