'Paradise Found': Katrina Kaif's Maldives State Of Mind In Two Words

Katrina Kaif, like many other Bollywood stars, is currently in Maldives. The actress, who is in the island country for a photoshoot (as revealed by her in one of her previous posts), added more stunning pictures to her Instagram profile on Thursday evening. Katrina can be seen smiling with all her heart as she poses for the camera in the pictures. In the pictures, Katrina can be seen dressed in a white bikini of sorts and can be seen sporting a no-makeup look. She simply captioned the post: "Paradise found," adding a blue heart emoji to it.

See Katrina Kaif's post here:

Earlier this week, the actress, sharing a picture from her Maldives vacation, wrote in her caption: "So amazing to be in Maldives for shoot." The actress added the hashtags #lovemyjob and #grateful to the post. ICYMI, this is the post we are referring to:

Katrina Kaif is super excited to resume work and that clearly reflects through her social media posts. Remember the post, where she talked about being happy on getting back at work? "So happy to be getting back to working with my team everyday (missed everyone in person as lovely as zoom is)," she wrote. Take a look at the post here:

In terms of work, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 2019 film Bharat, co-starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar. The film was earlier slated to release in March. However, its release date was shifted due to the coronavirus pandemic.