Move Over, Zoom Calls. Going To Work Makes Katrina Kaif Very Happy

Katrina Kaif shared this photo (courtesy katrinakaif/)

Katrina Kaif is one celebrity who often posted about doing household chores during the lockdown and she's also the one who was super excited about resuming her work schedule. Katrina's excitement continues and how. On Wednesday, Katrina felt like sharing an appreciation post for her teammates, who she said, she missed every single day during the "new normal", which is virtual meetings. Katrina's latest post reveals little joys make her really happy and that she's had enough of Zoom meetings. She shared a photo of hers, in which she can be seen smiling ear-to-ear, and described it as her current mood: "Mood. So happy to be getting back to working with my team every day. (Missed everyone in person as lovely as zoom is)," she wrote. BTW, Katrina's sunshine yellow dress is a wardrobe must-have.

Over the weekend, Katrina shared a glimpse of her travel diaries and her airport look in sync with the new normal - a PPE kit. "Safety first, outfit's not bad either," she wrote.

Looks like Katrina Kaif officially rejoined work on this date:

Here's how Katrina Kaif celebrated her lockdown birthday in July.

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Bharat and is currently awaiting the release of Sooryavanshi. The Rohit Shetty cop drama was initially supposed to release in March but because of the lockdown, it was postponed to Diwali and then has been rescheduled for a later date between January and March. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is also busy with her beauty label Kay By Katrina.