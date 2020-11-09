The Blues Of Maldives Have Got Nothing On The Happy Shades Of Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif shared this image. (courtesy katrinakaif)

Highlights Katrina Kaif is currently in Maldives

She is there for a photoshoot

The actress added the hashtags #lovemyjob and #grateful to her post

Katrina Kaif "loves her job" and it easy to see why. The actress, who is currently in Maldives for work, shared a set of stunning pictures on her Instagram profile on Monday. Katrina, dressed in an outfit with colourful stripes, happily posed for the camera. Katrina, who usually visits the island country for her birthday celebrations or vacation with family, was at home for the longest time due to the coronavirus pandemic. The actress, sharing the picture, wrote in her caption: "So amazing to be in Maldives for shoot." The actress added the hashtags #lovemyjob and #grateful to the post.

In the comments section of her post, Katrina Kaif's former gym buddy and actress Alia Bhatt dropped a comment. She wrote "beauty," adding a heart emoji. Katrina's Thugs Of Hindostan co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh also dropped a heart and a heart-eyed emoji on the post.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif's post here:

Here's a screenshot of the comments on her post:

Screenshot of comments on Katrina Kaif's post.

Katrina Kaif, who recently got back at work, has actively been sharing posts on social media. "Mood. So happy to be getting back to working with my team everyday (missed everyone in person as lovely as zoom is)," she wrote.

Sharing a picture of herself, wearing PPE gear and a face shield earlier, the Bharat actress wrote: "Safety first. Outfit's not bad either."

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 2019 film Bharat, co-starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar.