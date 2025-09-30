Once A '<i>Zen Wala Ladka</i>', Badshah Shows Off His Rs 12.45 Crore Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV

Badshah has added a new beast to his car collection. The rapper bought a luxurious Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge Series II. This makes him the first India-born music artist to own one of the world's most luxurious automobiles.

Badshah now joins an elite circle of Indian celebrities, including Allu Arjun, Shah Rukh Khan, Bhushan Kumar and Ajay Devgn, who are proud owners of various editions of the Rolls-Royce.

Badshah shared a video of his new purchase on Instagram. In the clip, the rapper was seen doing the custom name tag reveal on his newly acquired vehicle. In the caption, he wrote, "Zen wale ladke," referencing his very first automobile purchase when he entered the music industry.

According to a press release, Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge's on-road price starts at approximately Rs 12.45 crore in Mumbai. Apart from this car, Badshah also owns a Rolls-Royce Wraith, Lamborghini Urus, Porsche Cayman, Audi Q8, Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, BMW 640d, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and GLS 350d.

Meanwhile, Badshah has also been in the news for his impressive physical transformation. Back in May, he flaunted his lean physique with some shirtless pics that left fans impressed.

In a conversation with Shilpa Shetty, the rapper spoke about his motivation behind the weight loss. "I had many reasons for dropping weight. We did no shows during the lockdown. The shows then abruptly began to open. When I got up on stage, I knew I didn't have the stamina. My job requires me to be active for approximately 120 minutes when performing on stage. I didn't have the stamina; I started panting after just 15 minutes. As a performer, I have to give my best. That was a major reason," he said.

On the work front, Badshah recently concluded the North American leg of his Unfinished Tour. The performer also made history as the first Indian rapper to attend New York Fashion Week (NYFW), where he secured a front-row seat at designer Alexander Wang's Spring 2026 show.

