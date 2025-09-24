Badshah Uses This <i>Ba***ds Of Bollywood</i> Reference To Reveal His Eye Injury

Rapper Badshah left his fans both puzzled and intrigued with his latest Instagram post. On September 24, the hitmaker shared a set of selfies where his eye appeared visibly injured, sparking concern among his followers. However, the caption he added turned the reveal into an amusing crossover moment with the recently released series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, in which he makes a cameo.

What's Happening

Badshah took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Avtar ji ka mukka hit karta hai jaisee," a nod to a scene from the show where Manoj Pahwa's character Avtar knocks him out in a boxing match after the rapper mocks his song. Alongside the witty line, he included the show's hashtag and also plugged his latest track.

The second image in the post showed the rapper sporting a bandage over his eye, giving a thumbs-up to reassure fans that he was recovering. Comments soon poured in.

One user joked, "Bhoond larhya pakka," to which Badshah replied, "nai paaji, corneal abrasion." Other fans left messages like "Get well soon bhaiya," and even quoted another memorable line from Ba***ds of Bollywood, "Ghante ka badshah."

Badshah To Undergo Surgery

While the reference-filled post entertained his audience, it also came after a genuine health scare. As reported by Hindustan Times, the injury first occurred during the final leg of Badshah's North America tour. Something had entered his eye during his last show, but he powered through the performance despite being uncomfortable.

When he consulted a doctor back in India, it was confirmed that he had suffered a corneal abrasion and underwent a routine procedure. The doctor advised him to keep his eye patched for five days.

The mishap arrived just as the rapper wrapped up one of the biggest phases of his career. His The Unfinished Tour drew more than 45,000 fans across sold-out arenas in New Jersey, Virginia, Seattle, Dallas, Oakland, and Chicago.