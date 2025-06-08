Badshah On Backlash Over "Making Babies With Dua Lipa" Remark: "It Was One Of The Most Beautiful Compliments..."

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Rapper Badshah faced backlash for saying he'd rather make babies with Dua Lipa. He defended his comment as a compliment, not issuing an apology. The controversy began after Badshah tweeted Dua Lipa with a red heart emoji.

Rapper Badshah is facing backlash on social media after making a comment about singer Dua Lipa.

What

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Badshah wrote that he'd "rather make babies with her," which sparked widespread criticism online.

Following the reaction, the rapper took to the platform again to clarify his statement.

Badshah did not apologise but defended his words. "I think one of the most beautiful compliments that you could give to a woman that you really admire is to wish for her to mother to your children. Meri soch nahi tumhari soch saamne aayi hai (Not mine but your thinking has been exposed) (sic)," he wrote.

Background

The controversy began on June 6, when Badshah tweeted "Dua Lipa" along with a red heart emoji. Fans began speculating about a possible collaboration between the two artists.

However, the tone changed after Badshah responded to one of the comments, saying, "I'd rather make babies with her bro," which led to criticism. The original post has not been deleted.

Meanwhile, Badshah has also been in the news for his physical transformation. In May, the rapper shared shirtless photos of himself, revealing a leaner look.

In an earlier conversation with actor Shilpa Shetty, Badshah had spoken about his motivation behind the weight loss. "I had many reasons for dropping weight. We did no shows during the lockdown. The shows then abruptly began to open. When I got up on stage, I knew I didn't have the stamina. My job requires me to be active for approximately 120 minutes when performing on stage. I didn't have the stamina; I started panting after just 15 minutes. As a performer, I have to give my best. That was a major reason," he said.

On the personal front, Badshah has also been linked to actor Tara Sutaria in recent months. However, neither of them has commented on the rumours.

In A Nutshell

Rapper Badshah faced backlash for a controversial comment about Dua Lipa, saying he'd "rather make babies with her." He later defended his remark, calling it a compliment. Meanwhile, he's also in the spotlight for his physical transformation and ongoing dating rumours with Tara Sutaria.