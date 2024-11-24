Vivek Oberoi Buys Swanky Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge. See His Famjam Post

Vivek Oberoi added a new beast to his collection of cars. The Company actor bought a luxurious Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge and he took his parents and wife on a ride in his new car. Vivek Oberoi shared the video on his Instagram. In the video, the actor can be seen beaming with joy. He hands over the keys of the new cars to his parents before taking them on a ride. Sharing the video, Vivek wrote, "Success comes in different shapes and sizes, today it's looking like this. Extremely grateful and blessed to be celebrating special moments in life with the family." Reports suggest, Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge costs ₹12.25 crore. Apart from this car, he has Lamborghini Aventador and a blue coloured Fisker in his possessions. Take a look:

In an earlier interview with Curly Tales, Vivek opened up about how he met his wife Priyanka. Vivek told Curly Tales, "I didn't want to get married, I was partying away. I was like no serious relationships. It's too much stress, too much complications. I had my fatherly emotion satisfied with my nieces and nephews. So, I was like, why to get married."

Vivek continued, "My mom said, 'meet this one girl, meet her and if you don't like her, you say no, after that I will never tell you to meet anybody else but meet this one.'" FYI, Vivek and Aishwarya fell in love during the shoot of the 2004 film Kyun Ho Gaya Na. However, they parted ways after a brief period of dating.

Meanwhile, Vivek's aunt first met Priyanka Alva and she suggested he should meet this woman once. "Priyanka was somewhere in New York, studying her MBA at that time, and they (relatives) set everything up. My mother saw this, and she has seen enough of me saying 'please don't talk about it' in the past. She had tried this in the past... She is looking at this photo, and I come home and see the picture and say 'she is quite pretty'. Next thing I know is that she is telling me 'you have to meet her'," Vivek recalled while speaking to Humans of Bombay.

Vivek Oberoi has been married to Priyanka since 2010. She is the daughter of former Karnataka minister late Jeevaraj Alva and reputed dancer Nandini. The couple are parents to a daughter and a son - Vivaan Veer and Ameya Nirvana.