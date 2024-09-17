Vivek Oberoi On Facing Professional Sabotage: "Received Threats From The Underworld"

Vivek Oberoi opened up about the time when he received threats from the underworld following his infamous public feud with the "powerful people" of the industry in an interview with Entertainment Live. Vivek also recalled how he overcame the tough times and bounced back to the flow of life and work. He also talked about how his professional challenges affected his personal life and loved ones. Recalling the time when he faced public humiliation, online harassment, Vivek said, "In my case, the intensity was overwhelming. I faced trolling, public humiliation, and professional sabotage. Projects were snatched away from me after I signed them, and I received threats from the underworld. The police had to provide me with an armed guard and a gun."

Vivek shared how his family was always concerned about his safety. "Things went that extreme. One's peace of mind can become zero in such situations. I was still ok as I had an armed guard, but what about my mother, sister and father? I was constantly worried about their safety."

Vivek also recounted how he went through the tough times on his own. "I'll tell you what the human experience is like when you are going through a bad time; one sees its intensity and how long it goes on. If the intensity is less or when it is a short-lived bad period, you heal quickly and move on. If it is an intense experience or if that experience goes on for too long, it takes time to heal. It feels like every time the wound seems to heal, the pain resurfaces, making it challenging to move on," said Vivek Oberoi.

Vivek Oberoi has been married to Priyanka since 2010. She is the daughter of former Karnataka minister late Jeevaraj Alva and reputed dancer Nandini. The couple are parents to a daughter and a son - Vivaan Veer and Ameya Nirvana. Vivek often shares famjam pictures on his Instagram feed.