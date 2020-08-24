There's A Reason This Pic Made Katrina Kaif 'Happy.' Anushka Sharma Explains

Katrina Kaif with Anushka Sharma. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Just felt happy seeing this picture: Katrina Kaif

Katrina and Anushka have co-starred in two films

Their last film together was 2018's Zero

Actress Katrina Kaif sifted through her photo library and shared a picture of herself with actress Anushka Sharma, which she captioned, "Just felt happy seeing this picture." Anushka replied in the comments thread, "It's because we were fully present and happy in this moment. Shine your brightest always dearest Katrina." In the picture, Katrina is dressed in black denims and a top while Anushka is dressed in blue jeans and a white lace top. The two actresses appear to be on a break in between shots as they laugh heartily. Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma have co-starred in two movies - Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero, both featured Shah Rukh Khan.

Here's Katrina Kaif's post:

And this is Anushka Sharma's comment on the post:

A screenshot of Anushka Sharma's comment on Katrina Kaif's Instagram post.

In Zero, Anushka and Katrina did not have scenes together as they played pivotal roles in the life of the protagonist (Shah Rukh Khan) during different times. In Jab Tak Hai Jaan they had minimal screen time together. Anushka and Katrina get along quite well and they also appeared on Koffee With Karan 5 together.

Katrina Kaif, last seen in Bharat opposite Salman Khan, is awaiting the release of Sooryavanshi, which was scheduled to release this year in March but it missed its date after the theatres were shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak in India. The film will reportedly release around Diwali this year.

As of now, Anushka Sharma hasn't announced her next project. She recently produced Netflix film Bulbbul, which received excellent reviews.