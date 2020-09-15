Katrina Kaif's Heart Is Blue Thinking About The Sea. Pic Here

Katrina Kaif shared this photo (courtesy katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif, who converts her Instagram into a look book for vacation fashion whenever she's holidaying, is missing the sand and the sea, which is revealed in her latest Instagram entry. Katrina, in a beach state of mind, revisited what appears to be one of her most cherished vacation memories and shared it with her fans on Instagram. For the caption, Katrina simply picked out two emojis, revealing her heart has turned blue thinking about a beach vacay. In the photo, Katrina, gorgeous in white swimwear, can be seen walking out of the waters after what appears to be a refreshing swim in the sea. Preity Zinta, who is currently in quarantine in Dubai, absolutely loved Katrina's photo and posted this comment: "Hottie."

Here's when Katrina Kaif painted Instagram blue.

Last year, Katrina Kaif spent her 36th birthday in Mexico, when she revealed how much of a water baby she is with these Instagram posts.

This year however, Katrina's 37th birthday wasn't that bad either. She celebrated her lockdown birthday with her sister Isabelle, a lot many cakes and an overwhelming amount of birthday wishes. "Thank you for all the birthday wishes," she captioned a photo, sharing a glimpse of her birthday celebrations at home.

Katrina Kaif was last seen in 2019 movie Bharat. Her upcoming project is Sooryavanshi, in which she co-stars with Akshay Kumar. With several films making their way to OTT platforms for release, Sooryavanshi is said to be opening in theatres during Diwali.