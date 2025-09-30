Advertisement

Mom-To-Be Katrina Kaif Spotted Partying With Mini Mathur, Sunny Kaushal And Sister Isabelle

Mini Mathur shared the image on her Instagram Stories

Katrina Kaif with Sunny, Mini Mathur and Isabelle

Katrina Kaif announced her pregnancy a week ago. Mom-to-be Katrina made her way to social media as she was spotted in a party picture shared by Mini Mathur on her Instagram Stories. The occasion was Katrina's brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal's birthday celebrations. 

Mini Mathur shared an inside picture from the celebrations.

The picture features Mini Mathur, Sunny Kaushal, Katrina, her sister Isabelle. 

Mini Mathur wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday Sunny. May you always stay surrounded with love."

Katrina Kaif looked pretty in a floral dress. 

Katrina and Vicky Kaushal Announced Pregnancy 

Vicky and Katrina shared an adorable Polaroid picture in which Katrina is seen showing her baby bump.

The couple wrote in the caption, "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude."

Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar and other celebrities wished her in the comments section.

Background

NDTV has learnt that Katrina will take a long maternity break once the baby arrives. Sources revealed that she wishes to be a hands-on mother.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in 2021 in the picturesque locale of Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The intimate wedding had their close ones in attendance. The couple keep their fans glued to their Instagram posts as they celebrate love and togetherness on special occasions.

In terms of work, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the period saga Chhaava. Katrina Kaif was last seen in the film Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.

