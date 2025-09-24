To Parents-To-Be Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal, A LOL Wish From Akshay Kumar: "Baby <i>Ko</i> English <i>Aur</i> Punjabi Equally <i>Sikhaana</i>"

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are expecting their first child. On September 23, the couple made the official announcement on Instagram. The comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages. What stood out was Akshay Kumar's hilarious comment, "Bas baby ko English aur Punjabi equally sikhaana."

What's Happening

Vicky and Katrina shared an adorable Polaroid picture in which Katrina is seen showing her baby bump.

The couple wrote in the caption, "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude."

Akshay Kumar, who collaborated with Katrina on films like Welcome, De Dana Dan, Namastey London, and Singh Is Kinng, wrote a LOL wish for the couple.

"So totally happy for you Katrina and Vicky. Knowing you, I can say that you two will make the best parents. Bas baby ko English aur Punjabi equally sikhaana ;) Lots of love and blessings. Jai Mahadev."

Deepika Padukone also shared a string of emojis in the comments section.

Background

NDTV has learnt that Katrina will take a long maternity break once the baby arrives. Sources revealed that she wishes to be a hands-on mother.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in 2021 in the picturesque locale of Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The intimate wedding had their close ones in attendance. The couple keep their fans glued to their Instagram posts as they celebrate love and togetherness on special occasions.

In terms of work, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the period saga Chhaava. Katrina Kaif was last seen in the film Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.