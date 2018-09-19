RBSE Supplementary Result 2018 Expected Soon; How To Check

RBSE Supplementary Result 2018: Rajasthan Board Supplementary Result 2018 is expected soon. The result when declared will be available on the official board website and official results website. RBSE 10th result was released on June 11. RBSE 12th Science and Commerce result was released on May 23 and RBSE 12th Arts result was released on June 1.

The pass percentage for RBSE 10th board students was 79.86%. The pass percentage for boys was 79.79% and for girls, it was 79.95%.

The pass percentage for RBSE 12th board Arts students was 88.92%. The pass percentage for RBSE 12th Science stream was 86.60 per cent and pass percentage for RBSE 12th Commerce stream was 91.09 per cent.

Students who could not qualify in the board exams had the option to appear for the RBSE Supplementary exams.

RBSE Supplementary Result 2018: How to Check?

Step one: Go to the official website: www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or www.rajresults.nic.in.

Step two: On the homepage, click on Supplementary result link.



Step three: Enter your roll number and other required details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

