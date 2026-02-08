Rajasthan RBSE Board Exams 2026: Class 12 Exam Timings Revised, Check Updated Schedule Here

RBSE Class 12 Exam Date 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has revised the examination timings for Class 12 exams scheduled on February 17 and February 24. These papers, which were earlier scheduled to be held in the morning shift, will now be conducted in the evening shift. The change has been implemented due to administrative reasons to ensure the smooth conduct of examinations.

The morning shift examinations will be conducted from 8:30 am to 11:45 am, while the evening shift for the two affected papers - the Computer Science and Informatics practical exams scheduled on February 17 and the Painting exam scheduled on February 24 - will be held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

Why Did RBSE Change the Timings?

The board revised the exam timings after the number of enrolled students exceeded the capacity of several examination centres. As per the board's findings, over 140 schools were found to be overcrowded for the February 17 examination, while more than 450 schools faced similar issues for the February 24 examination. Following complaints, the Education Department carried out an immediate review and decided to revise the exam schedule.

The original date sheet for the RBSE Class 12 examinations 2026 was released on December 19, 2025. The Rajasthan Board Class 12 exams will be conducted from February 12 to March 11, while the Class 10 examinations are scheduled from February 12 to February 28.

Board Exams Twice A Year

Earlier, RBSE had announced that board examinations will be conducted twice a year starting from the 2026-27 academic session. The first examination will be mandatory, while the second will be optional, allowing students to improve their scores in up to three subjects.

Rajasthan RBSE 2026 Board Exam Date Sheet Download Link

Both examinations will cover the entire syllabus, and the better of the two scores will be considered for the final result. The move aims to reduce exam stress, provide students with greater flexibility, and encourage continuous learning.

According to the board, the same syllabus and evaluation system will be followed for both exams. For students appearing in the optional examination, the higher score from the two attempts will be counted as the final result.

RBSE's decision is inspired by the two-session examination system introduced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), under which students are allowed to appear for exams twice in an academic year, with the best performance being considered in the final result.