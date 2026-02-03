RBSE Releases Admit Cards For Class 10 And 12 Board Exams 2026

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, has released the admit cards for the Class 10th and 12th board examinations 2026. The hall tickets for both classes are available on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Schools will have to download the RBSE Class 10 and 12 admit cards from the website and distribute them to the students. Students are required to carry a printout of their admit card, school identity card and a valid identity proof to the examination center. If any error is found in the admit card, students are advised to contact their school or the RBSE board office immediately.

The admit card contains the student's name, roll number, parents' names, and school name. It also includes information about the examination center, exam timings, important instructions and other crucial details.

The Rajasthan Board Class 12th examinations are conducted from February 12 to March 11, while the Class 10th examinations are held between February 12 and February 28. All examinations are conducted in a single shift from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM. For more information students are advised to visit the official website.