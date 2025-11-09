Rajasthan Board Announces New Exam Pattern: Class 10 And 12 Exams Twice A Year

In a move to reduce stress from students, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced that starting from the 2026-27 academic session board exams will be held twice a year. Education Minister Madan Dilawar said on X that "Both Class 10 and Class 12 students will now have two exam sessions. The first exam will be compulsory for all while the second one will be optional allowing students to improve their marks in up to three subjects."

राजस्थान शिक्षा बोर्ड की ऐतिहासिक पहल....



अगले शैक्षणिक सत्र से राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड की परीक्षाएँ वर्ष में दो बार आयोजित की जाएँगी।

सभी विद्यार्थियों के लिए प्रथम परीक्षा अनिवार्य होगी, जबकि उत्तीर्ण एवं पूरक विद्यार्थी अधिकतम तीन विषयों में द्वितीय अवसर परीक्षा देकर…

Both exams will cover the entire syllabus and the student's better performance in the two attempts will be considered as the final result. This initiative aims to reduce the exam burden on students provide them with greater flexibility and encourage continuous study.

According to reports, the first RBSE exam will be held in February-March while the second exam will be held between May-June. Taking the first exam will be compulsory for all students. The second exam will be optional allowing students to improve their scores in subjects where they previously underperformed.

According to the board the same syllabus and evaluation system will be applied to both exams. For students who take the optional exam the higher score from both attempts will be counted as the final result.

RBSE's decision is inspired by the recently introduced two-session examination system of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Under the CBSE model students have the opportunity to take two exams in the same academic year, and the best scores from both are added to the final result.

While this new system will bring many benefits to students. However its implementation will also pose some challenges.

Administrative Burden: Conducting full board exams twice a year will require additional resources scheduling, and examiners.

Inequity in Opportunities: Students from schools with limited resources will not be able to fully benefit from the second exam.

Curriculum Management: Since both exams will cover the entire syllabus, teachers may need to adapt their teaching methods to ensure students are prepared for both sessions.

Understanding the Alternative Exam: It will be important to educate students on how to use the second exam to achieve optimal results.