NIRF Ranking 2018: IIT Kharagpur Ranked In Top List Of Five Categories

"Overall (5), Engineering (4), Management (7), Architecture (1), Law (4). This shows our unique strength as an overall Institution in the strong competition from specialised Institutes like IIMs, SPAs, NLUs and metro based IITs," the director said.
He said it remained great to see IIT KGP topped in Architecture and in law in spite of Schools of Planning and Architecture and the National Law Universities.
There was a need to improve in each stream and maintain the position in architecture. The teacher-student ratio was expected to be fixed by next year.
The Jadavpur University ranked 13 in the overall ranking category and six among universities category, JU Vice-chancellor Prof Suranjan Das said.
"While we are happy that JU's record in research and academics has been acknowledged, I think we missed a few points on the two issues of public perception and paving more amenities for the differently-abled," he said.
Prof. Das said public perception needed to be changed about the JU as students' agitation had not impeded the academic activities of the institution and there were institutions like the JNU which also witnessed such agitations. With regard to the facilities for differently abled more features should be added and the matter would be raised in the next meeting.
However, he said, the old building of the JU came in the way to have more facilities for the physically disadvantaged as compared to modern buildings of new institutions which could incorporate such features more easily.
Prof. Das believed in comparison with central universities, state-run universities like JU were faced with more fund crunch and said UGC should look into the issue.
The Vice-chancellor of the Calcutta University Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee said, "having a rich past and track record of high academic standard including scientific research country-wide, CU, which has got 14 ranking among universities, will strive to reach higher rank in the next year."
The third edition of the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) of the HRD ministry of colleges, institutions and universities was released yesterday.
Read more NIRF India Ranking 2018 stories here:
Tamil Nadu Colleges Outperform All Other States In NIRF India Rankings 2018
NIRF Ranking 2018: Indian Institute of Science Tops Overall, Miranda House Best College
NIRF India Rankings 2018: IITs Dominate Top Engineering Institute List; IIT Madras Ranked No. 1
India Rankings 2018: NIRF Announces Best Universities In India; JNU Among Top 3
NIRF India Ranking 2018: Top 10 Medical, Law, Architecture Institutes
NIRF India Ranking 2018: Top 10 Pharmacy Institutes
India Rankings 2018: Indian Institute Of Science Tops The Overall Category; Check Top 10
CommentsEducation News
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)