India Rankings 2018: NIRF Announces Best Universities In India; JNU Among Top 3

The top 10 universities, according to NIRF, is given below:
Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore
Jawaharhal Nehru University, Delhi
Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
Anna University, Chennai
University of Hyderabad
Jadavpur University, Kolkata
Delhi University
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
Savitribai Phule Pune University
Aligarh Muslim University
There has been no change in the top three slots since last year. IISc Bangalore, JNU Delhi, and BHU Varanasi have retained the top three ranks from last year respectively. Anna University has improved upon its ranking form last year and has moved on from sixth rank last year to fourth rank this year.
University of Hyderabad has moved from seventh rank last year to fifth rank this year. Jadavpur University has dropped from the fifth rank to sixth rank this year. Delhi University has improved its ranking and has moved up one place to seventh rank this year. Amrita Universtiy and Savitribai Phule Pune University have also moved up one rank to eighth and ninth rank respectively. Aligarh Muslim University rounds up the list at tenth rank.
CommentsIndia Rankings 2018: MHRD Announces NIRF Rankings For Indian Institutes; 4500 Institutes Participate
Click here for more Education News