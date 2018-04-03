India Rankings 2018: NIRF Announces Best Universities In India; JNU Among Top 3 HRD has released the list of top universities in the country and IISc has again clinched the top spot.

133 Shares EMAIL PRINT India Rankings 2018: NIRF Announces Top Indian Universities; Check List New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University is among the best Universities in the country by NIRF. MHRD has released the list of top universities in the country in an event held at the Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The list of top Universities, ranked by NIRF, includes IISc, Bangalore, Delhi University, Tezpur University among the top ten. IISc Bangalore has emerged as the top University in the country, a second accolade in the ranking systems this year. The University was also ranked top in the overall category as well.



The top 10 universities, according to NIRF, is given below:



Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore

Jawaharhal Nehru University, Delhi

Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Anna University, Chennai

University of Hyderabad

Jadavpur University, Kolkata

Delhi University

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

Savitribai Phule Pune University

Aligarh Muslim University



There has been no change in the top three slots since last year. IISc Bangalore, JNU Delhi, and BHU Varanasi have retained the top three ranks from last year respectively. Anna University has improved upon its ranking form last year and has moved on from sixth rank last year to fourth rank this year.



University of Hyderabad has moved from seventh rank last year to fifth rank this year. Jadavpur University has dropped from the fifth rank to sixth rank this year. Delhi University has improved its ranking and has moved up one place to seventh rank this year. Amrita Universtiy and Savitribai Phule Pune University have also moved up one rank to eighth and ninth rank respectively. Aligarh Muslim University rounds up the list at tenth rank.



