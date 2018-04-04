NIRF Ranking 2018: Indian Institute of Science Tops Overall, Miranda House Best College

Comments
- Indian Institute of Science (IISc)
- Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)
- Banaras Hindu University (BHU)
- Anna University
- University of Hyderabad
- Jadavpur University (JU)
- University of Delhi (DU)
- Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
- Savitribai Phule Pune University
- Aligarh Muslim University (AMU)
Here's the list of top 10 colleges according to NIRF ranking 2018:
- Miranda House
- St. Stephen's College
- Bishop Heber College
- Hindu College
- Presidency College
- Loyola College
- Shri Ram College of Commerce
- Lady Shri Ram College for Women
- Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira
- Madras Christian College
Apart from the top 10 universities and colleges, according to the NIRF ranking 2018, the best engineering college is Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi is best medical college and Indian Institute of Management (IIM)- Ahmedabad tops the list of management college. For pharmacy, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali is ranked number 1 and for architecture, Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur tops the charts. In the NIRF ranking list, Bengaluru's National Law School of India University is rated the best for law.
(Source: nirfindia.org)