NIRF Ranking 2018: Indian Institute of Science Tops Overall, Miranda House Best College

Here's the list of top 10 universities according to NIRF ranking 2018: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Anna University University of Hyderabad Jadavpur University (JU) University of Delhi (DU) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Savitribai Phule Pune University Aligarh Muslim University (AMU)

Here's the list of top 10 colleges according to NIRF ranking 2018: Miranda House St. Stephen's College Bishop Heber College Hindu College Presidency College Loyola College Shri Ram College of Commerce Lady Shri Ram College for Women Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira Madras Christian College

National Institutional Ranking Framework or NIRF Ranking 2018 list is out! While Bengaluru's Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has topped the list in university rankings with a score of 82.16, Delhi's Miranda House has been rated the best college in the government's annual ranking list of educational institutes. Participation in the NIRF ranking framework, introduced three years ago, was earlier optional. Union Education Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Tuesday that all public colleges and universities in the country must take part in the NIRF ranking. 4,500 institutes participated in the rankings this year. The framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country. The parameters of tanking broadly cover Teaching, learning and resources, Research and professional practices, Graduation outcomes, Outreach and inclusivity, and Perception.Apart from the top 10 universities and colleges, according to the NIRF ranking 2018, the best engineering college is Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi is best medical college and Indian Institute of Management (IIM)- Ahmedabad tops the list of management college. For pharmacy, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali is ranked number 1 and for architecture, Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur tops the charts. In the NIRF ranking list, Bengaluru's National Law School of India University is rated the best for law.(Source: nirfindia.org)