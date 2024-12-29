Top Universities In India As Per NIRF Rankings 2024

The Ministry of Education released the NIRF Rankings 2024 in August. These rankings serve as a crucial resource for undergraduate and postgraduate students planning to enroll in top-tier institutions in 2025, offering valuable insights to guide their decisions. Marking its ninth edition, the NIRF Rankings continue to evolve by incorporating new categories and refining evaluation methods.

Top 10 Universities in India: NIRF Rankings 2024

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru: Ranked 1st with a score of 83.29.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi: Secured 2nd position with a score of 69.80.

Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi: Ranked 3rd with a score of 68.11.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal: Placed 4th with a score of 67.18.

Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi: Held the 5th position with 66.05.

University of Delhi (DU): Ranked 6th with 65.90.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Tamil Nadu: Achieved 7th place with 65.73.

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Uttar Pradesh: Ranked 8th with 65.57.

Jadavpur University, West Bengal: Held 9th position with 65.39.

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Tamil Nadu: Ranked 10th with a score of 64.79.

NIRF Rankings 2024: Key Highlights

The NIRF Rankings 2024 saw a record participation of 10,845 institutions, compared to 3,565 in 2016. The framework now evaluates institutions across 16 categories, including Engineering, Management, Medical, Law, and new verticals like Open Universities, State Public Universities, and Skill Universities.

This year's rankings continue to offer a comprehensive "Overall" ranking while maintaining category-specific rankings for Universities, Research Institutions, and Degree Colleges. Additionally, discipline-specific rankings highlight top performers in areas like Architecture, Pharmacy, and Agriculture.

Students aiming to pursue higher education in 2025 can use these rankings to make informed decisions based on institutional performance, research output, and overall academic excellence.

For detailed rankings and methodologies, visit the official NIRF website.