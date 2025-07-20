Top Universities In Finland For Indian Students, As Per QS Rankings

Top Universitites In Finland 2025: Finland continues to be a popular destination for students due to its world-class education system, which emphasizes highly trained teachers and gives them the freedom to decide their teaching methods and pace. Several Finnish universities have secured top positions in the QS Global University Rankings 2026.

Teachers in Finland are mandatorily required to hold a bachelor's and master's degree in teaching and must go through competitive training programs. Education in Finland is seen as a National priority in Finland.

Here are some of the top Finnish universities that Indian students can consider, based on the QS World Rankings 2026.

1. Aalto University, Finland

Aalto University is ranked 114th among the top universities of the world and currently has 2,750 international students studying. While Alto University provides courses in both bachelor's and master's, it puts more emphasis on its Masters by providing 94 courses in several disciplines, including Arts and Humanities (18), Business and Management (12), Engineering and Technology (47), Life Sciences and Medicine (1), Natural Sciences (4), Social Sciences and Management (12 programs).

Tuition-Fees

For Bachelor's Programs - Rs.12,02,544 to Rs.15,03,180

For Master's - Rs.15,03,180 to Rs.20,04,240

2. University of Helsinki, Finland

The University of Helsinki is the second best Finnish university with a global rank of 116. It has a total of 1,437 students studying as of now and is the largest and oldest academic institution, developed in 1640.

The University provides bachelor courses in only Faculty of Science and a total of 35 master's programs in various faculties including Faculty of Agriculture and Forestry (6), Faculty of Arts (4), Faculty of Biological and Environmental Sciences (5), Faculty of Educational Sciences (1), Faculty of Law (2), Faculty of Medicine (1), Faculty of Pharmacy (1), Faculty of Science (11), Faculty of Social Sciences (4).

The tuition-fees starts from Rs.13,02,756 for both the degrees.

3. University of Oulu, Finland

The University of Oulu, Finland is ranked 342 among the top universities of the world with currently 909 international students enrolled. It provides one bachelor's program in International Business Management and 21 Master's programs in several fields, including:

Faculty of Biochemistry and Molecular Medicine (1)

Faculty of Education and Psychology (2)

Faculty of Information Technology and Electrical Engineering (6)

Faculty of Medicine (1)

Faculty of Technology (3)

Oulu Business School (6)

Oulu Mining School (1)

Oulu School of Architecture (1)

The tuition-fee for admission to the University of Oulu starts from Rs.12,02,544 and can vary up to Rs.60,12,720.

4. University of Turku, Finland

The University of Turku, Finland is an international research university ,ranked 366th among the top universities of the world as per the QS World University Rankings 2026. Currently, 705 international students are enrolled in the University.

The tuition-fee starts from 11,000 euros (Rs.11,02,332).

5. Lappeenranta-Lahti University of Technology (LUT)

LUT is the fifth best Finnish university with a global ranking of 397 as per the QS World University Rankings 2026. The university currently has 1,002 students studying in both Undergraduate and Postgraduate programs.