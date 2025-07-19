How Much It Costs For Indian Students To Study In Finland

Study in Finland 2025: Finland is widely recognized for its world-class education system, which emphasizes research-based teaching methods in both theory and practice. Notably, every teacher in Finland is required to hold a Master's degree along with formal qualifications in teaching.

While Finland offers high-quality education, Indian students must carefully consider the costs they will incur when choosing to study there.

Students can expect a range of expenses-from tuition fees to living costs. According to the Finnish National Agency for Education (Study In Germany), here are the typical expenses international and Indian students may face while studying in Finland:

Tuition Fees

Non-European Union (EU) students, including Indian students, are required to pay tuition fees for English-taught bachelor's and master's programs. These fees range from 8,000 euros to 20,000 euros per year, depending on the university and the program.

For Indian students, this translates to approximately 8,01,596 rupees to 20,03,990 rupees per year.

Living Expenses

The cost of living in Finland is relatively low compared to the United States and is somewhat comparable to Germany. The Finnish Immigration Service (Migri) sets the minimum living cost requirement at 800 euros per month. Students should expect to spend between 800 euros (80,159 rupees) and 1,000 euros (1,00,199 rupees) per month on food, accommodation, and travel.

Student Union Fees

To access various student benefits such as discounts at student restaurants and on public transport, students are required to pay an annual fee of about 50 euros (5,010 rupees) to 70 euros (7,014 rupees).

Student Healthcare Fee

Students must also pay an annual fee of around 70 euros to access the services of the Finnish Student Health Service.

Total Estimated Cost

Indian students can expect their total annual expenses to range from 9,000 euros (9,01,795 rupees) to 22,000 euros (22,04,389 rupees) per year.