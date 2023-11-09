Want To Study Abroad? Explore Finland's Scholarships, Admission Process

Study in Finland: Admission process for bachelor's and master's programs starts annually in January.

If you are a student aiming to secure admission to international universities, Finland stands out as an attractive option. It has top-notch budget-friendly educational institutions. In contrast to sought-after destinations such as Australia and Canada, Finnish universities provide a cost-effective educational experience. Moreover, Finland's universities generously provide a range of scholarships for international students pursuing both bachelor's and master's degrees, with a particular emphasis on non-European Union (EU) and European Economic Area (EEA) students who are subject to tuition fees.

Admission process for bachelor's and master's programmes

Joint application:

The joint application for autumn (September) programmes occurs annually in January.

Joint application allows you to apply to up to six-degree programmes with a single application.

Some programmes may offer a January start with a separate joint application period in September.

Separate applications:

Some degree courses may have application periods outside the joint application.

The application period in separate applications can vary depending on the programme.

Application periods often fall between late November/early December and late January for autumn-starting studies.

Eligibility:

For bachelor's courses, eligibility usually requires specific school-leaving certificates.

Upper secondary school certificates are necessary, even if you've completed some higher education studies.

Master's level admissions require a university-level bachelor's degree or equivalent.

UAS master's programs may have an additional requirement of at least two years of post-bachelor's work experience in the field.

Specific requirements may differ between programmes; some may require entrance exams, SAT tests, or interviews.

Non-native English speakers may need to demonstrate their English proficiency officially, commonly through IELTS, TOEFL, or PTE exams.

Admission results:

After the application period and entrance exams, universities process applications and make final admission decisions.

Admission decision schedules are available in the Studyinfo.fi program description and universities' admission pages.

Once accepted, you will receive an official letter of admission and must follow university guidelines to confirm your study place.

Note that you can only accept one study place per term, even if you receive multiple offers.

Finland scholarships for master's degree students:

The Finland Scholarship supports international students from outside the EU/EEA in funding their Finnish university education. Scholarships are primarily for non-EU/EEA students liable for tuition fees who apply for international master's programs in Finnish universities.

The scholarship covers at least the first-year tuition fee and provides a minimum relocation grant of 5,000 euros (Rs 4,45,660). Many universities offer additional scholarship options for the second year of master's studies.

You can apply for scholarships from the universities' websites when applying for admission.

Finland Doctoral Fellowships:

These fellowships support non-EU/EEA students and researchers starting doctoral studies at Finnish research and art universities.

The Finland Fellowship contributes to your scholarship paid by the Finnish university and includes a 2000 euro (Rs 1,78,166) arrival grant.

Additional details regarding the Finland Scholarship can be found on the websites of the following universities:

Aalto University

University of Helsinki

University of Eastern Finland

University of Jyväskylä

University of Lapland

LUT University

University of Oulu

Hanken School of Economics

University of the Arts Helsinki

Tampere University

University of Turku

University of Vaasa

Åbo Akademi University



Click here for detailed information about scholarships that Finland provides to international students.

Finland annually organises "Study in Finland" tours in major Indian cities. Over the past few years, the number of Indian students in Finland has doubled. Finland is planning to enhance its vocational education partnerships to attract skilled professionals and experts from India in specific sectors.

During her visit to India in October, Finland's Education Minister, Anna-Maja Henriksson, expressed her desire for a joint initiative between India and Finland focused on skill development and employment. She said the initiative would integrate professional upskilling, career guidance, internships, employment opportunities, and entrepreneurship, with each element complementing the others.



Study in Finland: Click here for detailed information about admission.

A number of Finnish ministers have visited India following the Covid-19 pandemic, aiming to address the increasing demand for skilled labour in Finland.