Finland Breaks 50-Year Record With 14 Straight Days Over 30 Degrees Celsius

Finland has broken an over 50-year-old weather record as the country is witnessing the longest period of temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius, the Finnish Meteorological Institute said on Friday.

As Parikkala in eastern Finland hit 30.3 degrees Celsius before midday, this meant that temperatures have now soared to 30 degrees Celsius in parts of the country for 14 days in a row, breaking the previous record of 13 consecutive days from June and July 1972.

"This is the longest period of consecutive days with temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius since records began in 1961," the institute wrote on X. (Translated)

Parikkala Koitsanlahden klo 11.00-12.00 välinen maksimilämpötila oli 30,3 °C, tehden tästä päivästä 14. peräkkäisen päivän, jolloin yli 30,0 °C on mitattu jossain päin Suomea. Tämä on pisin peräkkäisten 30 asteen ylitysten päivien jakso vuodesta 1961 alkaen olevissa tilastoissa. — Ilmatieteen laitos (@meteorologit) July 25, 2025

The Nordic country is currently in the midst of a period of warm weather that the institute has described as "exceptionally long" in places.

Meteorologist Ville Siiskonen at the Meteorological Institute told AFP that global warming in general means that such bouts of warm weather will be more frequent in the future, but the current record period cannot be attributed to climate change without further study.

"Periods of warm weather will be longer and there can be more of them," he said.

The record comes a year after the Lapland region of northern Finland, Norway, and Sweden saw its warmest summer in 2,000 years in 2024, with climate change increasing the likelihood of such exceptionally warm summers by around a hundred times.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)