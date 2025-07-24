Top Indian Business Leaders, Politicians Who Studied From Harvard University

Top Harvard Indian Graduates 2025: Many Indian philanthropists, business leaders, and political figures have received their education at Harvard University, a prestigious global institution recognized as one of the best universities worldwide across various fields, programs, and subjects.

Here is a list of well-known Indian personalities who studied from Harvard University:

1. Ratan Tata

Late Ratan Tata was a renowned business tycoon, known for his visionary leadership at the Tata group. In 1962, he earned his Bachelor's degree in Architecture from Cornell University, New York. He returned to India in 1962 and trained at the Tata Motors for six months. In 1975, he completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

2. Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra is worth four billion dollars as of today, July 24, 2025 (according to Forbes) and is currently the non-executive member of the Mahindra. He earned his Bachelor's of Arts/Science (BA) and Master's of Business Administration (MBA) from Harvard University.

3. Rahul Bajaj

Late Rahul Bajaj was the chairman of the the Bajaj group from 1965 to 2005 and chairman emeritus until 2022. In 1959, Bajaj Auto was formed to manufacture scooters. After graduating from Harvard Business School in MBA, Rahul Bajaj joined Bajaj Auto in 1965. He was also the member of Rajya Sabha from 2006-2010.

4. Palaniappan Chidambaram

Palaniappan Chidambaram is a prominent Indian politician and lawyer.

He has served as the Union Cabinet Minister for various departments and is currently a member of Rajya Sabha. He completed his Bachelor's in Science and Bachelor of Laws from the University of Madras, Chennai, Tamil Nadu and an MBA from Harvard University.

Harvard University is currently ranked as the fifth-best university in the world with an Employer Reputation of 100. It is regarded as the birthplace of numerous exceptional talents.