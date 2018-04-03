IISc Tops National University Rankings Third Time In A Row

Announcing the rankings at an event at the Vigyan Bhavan on Tuesday, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) has been adjudged the best engineering college and the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A) the best management institution.
According to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), Delhi University's Miranda House was the best college, premier healthcare institute AIIMS the best medical college and NLSIU-Bengaluru the best law school in the country.
In the university category, IISc stood first, followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU).
